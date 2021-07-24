Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

BCYC stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

