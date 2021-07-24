The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

