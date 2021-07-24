DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

