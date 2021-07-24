Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to “Buy”

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMPGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.50.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

