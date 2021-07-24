Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Buy

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

