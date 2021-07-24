Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,544.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 64.84. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

