Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) were down 6.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 36,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,120,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Specifically, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,765,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,545,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,500,694 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

