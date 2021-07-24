Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.