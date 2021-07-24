Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
