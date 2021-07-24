Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £284.59 million and a P/E ratio of -25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.97. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

