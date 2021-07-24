Alpha Teknova, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

