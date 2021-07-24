KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 47,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 625% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,486 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.33. KE has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.