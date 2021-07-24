Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Up 3.2% After Strong Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.44. 2,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,431,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

