Expeditors International of Washington Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $130.36 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $130.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

