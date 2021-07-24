Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

XEC opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

