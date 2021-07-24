Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

