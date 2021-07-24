Traders Buy Large Volume of LendingTree Call Options (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,787% compared to the average daily volume of 268 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

LendingTree stock opened at $189.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,521,000.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

