Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.55 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,323 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

