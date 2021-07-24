Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Discovery stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

