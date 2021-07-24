Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

