Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.49.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

