Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £726.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

