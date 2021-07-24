Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RIVE opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. Riverview Financial has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 17.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVE. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

