Needham & Company LLC Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $142.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

