KeyCorp Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $507.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $401.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $404.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.