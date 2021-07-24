Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of TREX opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.