Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $196.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $197.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

