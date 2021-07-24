First Merchants (FRME) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

