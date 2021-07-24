Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

