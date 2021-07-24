Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NMG opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.94 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

