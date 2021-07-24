Jonathan Gunby Purchases 28 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($194.98).

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.04. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

