Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $20.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $48.61 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $586.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

