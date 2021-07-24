Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.03 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

