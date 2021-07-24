PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $343.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $318.00 to $343.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $308.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

