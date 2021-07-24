Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEX. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

