Tony DeNunzio Acquires 80,000 Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Tony DeNunzio bought 80,000 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £97,600 ($127,515.02).

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.64) on Friday. Dixons Carphone plc has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

DC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

