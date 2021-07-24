Piper Sandler Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to “Overweight”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

