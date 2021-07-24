Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

