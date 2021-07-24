Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 27th (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 27th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AOMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AOMR opened at $17.63 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

