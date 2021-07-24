Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $94.32, with a volume of 8830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

