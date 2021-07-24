Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.69. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

