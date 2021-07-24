Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $33.94. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,901 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,171,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

