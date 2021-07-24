NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $31.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 13,685 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

