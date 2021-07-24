Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $288.00 to $325.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $286.05 and last traded at $285.21, with a volume of 258078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.40.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.96.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 318,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 48,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,835,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.