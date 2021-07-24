Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,181 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,659% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $118.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

