Traders Buy Large Volume of Domino’s Pizza Put Options (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,492 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 864 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

