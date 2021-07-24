Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Skechers U.S.A. Call Options (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 20,918 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,943% compared to the typical volume of 1,024 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.