BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $178,583.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.75 or 1.00073590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00033477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009527 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,447 coins and its circulating supply is 904,659 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.