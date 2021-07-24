Collective Hits 24 Hour Volume of $139,261.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $252,604.50 and $139,261.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collective has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00876868 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

