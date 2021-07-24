51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 786,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38. 51job has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 51job by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 51job by 134.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after buying an additional 402,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 51job by 599.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 394,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.